EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday scheduled lane restrictions on Interstate 84 and Interstate 380 from Monday through Thursday this week.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on I-84 eastbound and westbound at Exit 8 (Mount Cobb/Hamlin) in Lackawanna County for wire pulling. Work will take place on Wednesday, August 30, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Officials stated there will also be lane restrictions on I-380 southbound between Exit 20 (Daleville) and Exit 13 (Gouldsboro) in Lackawanna County for crack sealing.

Work will take place from Monday, August 28, through Thursday, August 31, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

PennDOT urges travelers to drive the posted speed limit when encountering a work zone, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.