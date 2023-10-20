LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday there would be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 (I-81) in both directions in Lackawanna County on Monday.

PennDOT says there will be lane restrictions on I-81 South between Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) and Exit 184 (Moosic Street) in Lackawanna County to make bridge repairs.

There will also be lane restrictions on I-81 North and South from Exit 182 (Montage Mountain Road/Davis Street) to Exit 186 (Dunmore/Drinker Street) in Lackawanna County for sign structure inspections.

Officials say work on the bridge is scheduled to take place Monday, October 23, through Wednesday, October 25, 2023, from 8:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The sign structure inspections are also set for Monday, October 23, through Wednesday, October 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Travelers are reminded when encountering a work zone to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.