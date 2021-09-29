Lane restrictions on I-81 for installation of ‘Biden Expressway’ signage

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County for the installation of “President Joseph R. Biden Expressway” signage.





On Wednesday lane restrictions will be in place in the northbound lanes from mile markers 183 to 184 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the sign installation. On Thursday, lane restrictions will be in place southbound during the same hours from mile marker 184 to 185. On October 4 the restrictions will be at the exit 185 off ramp.

Council members voted in July for the Central Scranton Expressway and Spruce Street to be renamed after President Biden. The expressway will be named “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway” or “Biden Expressway” for short. Spruce Street will also be changed to “Biden Street”.