TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced there would be lane restrictions on Interstate 80 on Friday, October 13, and again next week starting Monday.

PennDOT announced just before 12:00 p.m. on Friday that the right, driving lane, was restricted on I-80 East between MM215 (Limestoneville Exit and MM217 in Turbot Township, Northumberland, due to police activity.

According to PennDOT travelers are advised of lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, for roadway maintenance.

Beginning Monday, October 16, through Thursday, October 19, PennDOT maintenance crews will be performing shoulder cutting along I-80 westbound and eastbound between MM 215 (Route 254 / Limestoneville Exit) and MM 211.

Officials say work will be performed between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., beginning with the westbound lanes on Monday and Tuesday and eastbound lanes being completed on Wednesday and Thursday.

PennDOT advises drivers they can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.

Officials urge drivers to proceed with caution while traveling through the area.

Drivers can always check up-to-date conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.