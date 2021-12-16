Lane restrictions on I-80 and I-81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing lane restrictions on both I-81 and I-80 in Luzerne County Thursday, December 16 and Monday, December 20 to Wednesday, December 22 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound between exit 159 in Nuangola to exit 145 in Hazleton.

PennDOT is also issuing a second lane restriction on I-80 eastbound between exit 256 in 93 Conyngham, Nescopeck to exit 273 in White Haven/Freeland

Both lane restrictions are being done for guide rail damage repairs due to a recent crash on I-81 and I-80.