EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced there will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 starting Friday to conduct pothole patching through Lackawanna into Susquehanna County.

The lane restriction will be done on both north and southbound lanes between Exit 194 Clarks Summit in Lackawanna County down to exit 206 Glenwood/Lenoxville in Susquehanna County

The roadwork will start Friday, August 26 through Thursday, September 1. Drivers can expect the lane restrictions to start around 6:00 a.m. and end at 5:00 p.m.

You can check current road conditions by visiting 511PA, drivers are advised to use caution while driving through work zones.