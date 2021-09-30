Lane restrictions continue on I-81 south for ‘Biden Expressway’ signage

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is continuing the installation of the “Biden Expressway” signage on Thursday.

On Wednesday PennDOT began the installing of the signs in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81. Thursday afternoon the installs will continue but in the southbound lanes.

The lane restrictions will take place until 2:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes in the areas of Dunmore and Scranton.

Work will also continue Monday October 4 for work on I-81 northbound at exit ramp 185 (Central Scranton Expressway) from 9:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m.