LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announced Monday night upcoming lane restrictions for Interstate 81 North and Southbound.

PennDOT said from Exit 141, Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce Beltway, to Exit 143, Hazleton, in Luzerne County, lane restrictions are coming for Interstate 81 North and Southbound for a bridge inspection.

Crews are scheduled to work Tuesday, October 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Drivers are advised by PennDOT to travel with caution and stay alert, in and out of construction zones.

To stay up to date on upcoming lane restrictions and roadwork, drivers can go online for more information.