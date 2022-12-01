SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there will be a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound in Lycoming County, during the week.

According to PennDOT, on Friday, December 2, drivers should be aware of a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound in South Williamsport Borough in Lycoming County for paving work.

PennDOT says UGI will be paving the shoulder of the roadway along Route 15 northbound, between the Little League International and Beiters Furniture.

Drivers can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted where the paving work is being done. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting, PennDOT officials added.

Those behind the wheel should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution while passing through the work zone.

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions by calling 511 or visiting 511PA online.