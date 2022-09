WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday night.

The lane restriction will begin at mile marker 166 in Wilkes-Barre on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The work is scheduled to take place through Thursday, September 22.

Construction will take place nightly from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

To learn more about road conditions, check 511PA.