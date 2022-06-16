JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A lane restriction will be in place on State Route 315 (SR 315) in Luzerne County, PennDot says.

According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on SR 315 in Luzerne County from 84 Lumber, in Pittston, to Old Boston Road, in Jenkins Township, for paving.

Officials say the work will begin on Friday, June 17, at 7:00 a.m. and continue through until the work is completed on Saturday, June 18, at 4:00 p.m.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions, weather forecasts, and delay warnings at 511PA.