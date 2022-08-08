LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound, on Tuesday.

According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound at MM 165 to perform bridge deck repairs, weather permitting.

The work will begin on Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m. and will continue until Wednesday, August 10 at 7:00 a.m.

Drivers should exercise caution when traveling through the work zone, PennDOT says.

For up-to-date road conditions on all major roadways drivers can always check 511PA.