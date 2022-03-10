Lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound in Luzerne County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to PennDOT, the lane restriction will be on I-81 southbound for bridge deck repair work, between exit 165 (MountainTop SR 309 S) to exit 164 (SR 29-North South Cross Valley Expressway, in Nanticoke.

The work will begin Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. and is expected to wrap up around 9:00 a.m. on Friday. The work is scheduled to take place at MM 165.4.

Drivers can also check 511PA for the latest road conditions and up-to-date traffic information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos