Lane restriction on Interstate 81 southbound in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) southbound Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to PennDOT, the lane restriction will be on I-81 southbound for bridge deck repair work, between exit 165 (MountainTop SR 309 S) to exit 164 (SR 29-North South Cross Valley Expressway, in Nanticoke.

The work will begin Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. and is expected to wrap up around 9:00 a.m. on Friday. The work is scheduled to take place at MM 165.4.

Drivers can also check 511PA for the latest road conditions and up-to-date traffic information.