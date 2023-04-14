SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Friday that a lane restriction on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

According to PennDOT, the lane restriction on I-81 northbound at MM 206 in Susquehanna County will remain in effect until further notice to make bridge repairs.

PennDOT officials remind those behind the wheel when encountering a work zone to drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid distractions.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by visiting 511PA online or by calling 511.