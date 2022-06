EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT says there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81) beginning on Monday.

According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on I-81 southbound between MM 165 and 166 in Ashley, Luzerne County.

PennDOT crews will be performing bridge repairs and will begin Monday night at 7:00 and will be done by 7:00 a.m., on Tuesday, June 14.

Drivers can check 511PA anytime for up-to-date road conditions on major roadways.