LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound in Luzerne County.

According to PennDOT, the lane restriction on I-81 north between Exit 145 (West Hazleton) and Exit 151 (Bloomsburg/Stroudsburg) in Luzerne County to work on bridge deck repairs.

Officials say the estimated time the major roadway will be reopened entirely is 9:00 p.m. Those traveling should expect delays and take an alternate route if possible.

PennDOT urges drivers to be careful when encountering a work zone, drive the posted speed limit, turn on their headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.