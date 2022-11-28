EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced an eastbound lane restriction on Interstate 80 (I-80), Tuesday through Thursday, due to patching work.

PennDOT says the lane restriction will take place from Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., to perform pavement patching.

The lane restriction on I-80 eastbound will be between the Mountaintop/Hazleton Exit (262) and the White Haven/Freeland Exit (273), officials say.

Drivers can check up-to-date road conditions by calling 511 or visiting 511PA online.