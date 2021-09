LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is warning drivers of a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound in Luzerne County.

Wednesday, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 80 westbound between exit 260B (I-81 Drums) and exit 260A (I-81 Wilkes-Barre/Butler Township) due to bridge inspections.

