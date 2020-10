MONTOURSVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — PennDOT is advising drivers who are traveling I-80 eastbound that the right lane is closed at mile marker 238 due to a tractor trailer crash. This is the area between the Light Street and Lime Ridge exits.

PennDOT expects the closure to last for several hours. They say there is currently a traffic back up and motorists should seek an alternate route or prepare for delays.