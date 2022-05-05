LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A steeple with a 2,500-pound bell is being placed on a Carbon County church

The steeple of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lehighton was removed last year for repairs and restoration.





In addition to pandemic-related issues, the October 2021, expected return was delayed due to two deaths of crew members. In December 2021, there was tornado damage in communities where staff live that halted the work.

Lift equipment is being used to secure the steeple to the roof which serves as a landmark in the community.