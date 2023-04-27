EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A landmark bill in Harrisburg, in the fight against breast cancer, is headed to Governor Josh Shapiro’s desk. The State House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Senate-approved bill.

Around 14,000 women in Pennsylvania are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. The historic legislation will fund screening and do even more to help battle the disease.

Senate Bill 8 requires insurance companies to cover genetic testing, MRIs, and ultrasounds with no cost or deductible.

The House voted unanimously in favor of it after Senate did the same last month. The measure eliminates out-of-pocket expenses associated with genetic testing and genetic counseling for patients with a high risk of BRCA gene mutations.

Those mutations predispose individuals to breast cancer so it allows high-risk patients to receive an MRI or ultrasound cost-free.

This type of imaging can be more costly than traditional mammograms but can better detect breast cancer.

With both chambers unanimously approving the bill, it shows that bipartisanship worked to help detect and possibly prevent advanced-stage breast cancer.

“And I can’t even tell you what it feels like. I can’t even describe it. To know that we did something big here. So, we can do big things,” said State Senator Kim Ward (R) President Pro Tempore.

“Breast cancer is one of those diseases that many times for women of color, women that look like me, it is a death sentence,” said The Speaker of the House, Joanna McClinton (D).

Senator Ward, herself, had both breasts removed two years ago after it was determined she had the BRCA mutation, which increased her risk of breast cancer.

The bill will take effect 60 days after Governor Shapiro signs it, but it may take about a year until a patient’s insurance policy is updated.