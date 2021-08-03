Landlord’s son charged after burglary of Moosic home

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A landlord’s son has been arrested after police say he entered a home while the tenants were in Maryland.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Spring Street in Moosic for a report of a robbery at a home earlier in the day on Saturday.

Upon arrival, police say they met with the victim who said he, his girlfriend, and her kids left for Maryland that morning. They said that, in the afternoon, his mother came to the home to feed the cats and check on the home where she found a cell phone with its flashlight on lying on the couch.

The victim told police that his mother asked him if they left one of their phones at the home. The victim told her no and that she should take the phone and get out of the home immediately, after which she did.

According to the victim, he contacted his landlord who resides in the other half of the duplex. The landlord said he was coming back to the residence and that he would check on the lockbox for the spare key. The landlord called back a short time later and told the victim it wasn’t there.

The victim told police the landlord called back saying he had the key but did not say where he found it. The victim asked the landlord where his son, Paul Piemontese, was to which he replied he was passed out in bed and that he was “a mess.”

The victim told police that he and his family flew back from Maryland to assess the situation. When they arrived at the residence, they said they found a cabinet door open in the kitchen and all of the bedroom doors open, which were closed prior to them leaving.

They also told police the mother showed up with the phone and they proceeded to call the landlord’s son through Facebook messenger and confirmed the phone belonged to him.

Police say they spoke to the landlord who told them Piemontese originally told him he didn’t know where the key was. While the landlord was looking for it, he told police his son exited his bedroom with it.

Police told Piemontese that his next door neighbor’s home was burglarized, the complaint says. They proceeded to ask him if he knew anything about it.

They say he responded saying he had permission to enter the home from the residents to which the resident already said he did not.

Piemontese was advised he was being placed under arrest to which police say he became aggressive and pulled away when they attempted to put him in handcuffs. They eventually were able to restrain him and transport him back to headquarters.

Piemontese was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and other theft-related charges.