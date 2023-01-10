STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police say a fire at a popular Lancaster County restaurant has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters were called to Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn on Hartman Bridge Road near Sight & Sound Theatres around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday.

LNP, abc27’s media partner, reported that Clair Zeager, one of the owners of Hershey Farm, said the fire started as an employee was conducting roof work on the restaurant, which was closed Tuesday, and the glue he was using caught fire.

State Police report that the fire was accidental, but caused millions of dollars in damage to the building and its contents. A total of 24 fire departments responded to the fire to help.

The scene is still active at this time, and State Police ask people to avoid the area if possible.

Hartman Bridge Road (Route 896) is shut down in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.