LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Regal Foods Inc., a food manufacturer based in Leola, Pennsylvania has issued a recall of various seasonings after rodent feces were found in samples of oregano.

The affected products were distributed in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky, and Georgia.

The recall includes Regal Italian Seasoning, Regal Oregano Leaves, Regal Taco Seasoning, Regal Herbs & Garlic, Regal Fajita Seasoning, Regal Herbs De Provence, Regal Pasta Herb, and Regal Blackening Seasoning.

A list of product descriptions, codes and quantities is included below.

# Product Description Recall Number Classification Code Information Product Quantity Reason for Recall 1 REGAL ITALIAN SEASONING 3.25#, 3.25 lb Plastic Bag F-1607-2023 Class II Code 10201310 674 lbs The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano. 2 REGAL OREGANO LEAVES 20 lbs. , 4 Oz, 1.5 lbs., various containers. F-1608-2023 Class II Code: ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550, 9460 lbs. The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano. 3 REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz , 25#, 5# various containers. F-1609-2023 Class II Code: REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 8400 1559 lbs. The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano. 4 REGAL HERBS & GARLIC 25# 5# 2# various containers. F-1610-2023 Class II Code: 8400 660 lbs. The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano. 5 REGAL FAJITA SEASONING 8# various containers. F-1611-2023 Class II Code: ORE22183 118 lbs. The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano. 6 REGAL HERBS DE PROVENCE 2# various containers. F-1612-2023 Class II Code: 8400 36 lbs. The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano. 7 REGAL PASTA HERB 4oz, various containers. F-1613-2023 Class II Code: ORE22183 12 lbs The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano. 8 REGAL BLACKENING SEASON 5#, various containers. F-1614-2023 Class II Code: ORE22183 56 lbs. The firm initiated a recall of various seasonings because rodent feces was found in samples of oregano.

The recall was initiated on July 20, 2023.