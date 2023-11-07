SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) announced walking trails around Lake Scranton will be closed during the replacement of waterlines from the early 1900s.

Pennsylvania American Water announced on November 2 a water line replacement in Scranton valued at $6,000,000.

PAW explained the project began on November 6 and involves replacing existing pipes dating back to the early 1900s. The project, PAW said in the release, would replace more than 1,700 feet of 12-inch water main along a part of the Lake Scranton walking path.

PAW explained the work is part of a three-year project to replace more than 8,000 feet of water main along parts of Elmhurst Boulevard and Snook Street in the East Mountain section of Scranton.

“The pipe connects a water line along Snook Street to the storage tank located along Lake Scranton Road. The new pipe will be located closer to the walking path, which will be repaved once this portion of the project is complete,” said Dan Rickard, Senior Manager of Operations at Pennsylvania American Water.

Due to the location of the new water line and the project, PAW said part of the walking path around the reservoir will be temporarily closed beginning November 6 from the overlook by the traffic light at Route 307 going south to the path access from Lakeview Drive.

PAW said handicapped parking at both locations will remain open during the construction, which is anticipated to last until early December.

During the work, PAW customers may have temporary service interruptions, lower than normal water pressure, and or discolored water.

Additional information on the work from PAW and contact information can be found online.