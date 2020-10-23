Lake-Lehman High School cancels football game due to probable coronavirus case

LEHMAN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Lake-Lehman School District has canceled the high school football game against Tunkhannock due to a probable case of COVID-19.

According to the superintendent James McGovern, the school was made aware of the case on Friday. McGovern said in his letter that is it in the best interest of athletes and game personnel to cancel the game.

“We at Lake-Lehman School District, have and will continue to follow all Department of Health (DOH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines,” McGovern wrote. “The Rapid Response Center (RRC) has been notified.”

Those who had close contact with the individual will be identified through the contact tracing process. The superintendent said if more action is required, the school will contact parents and students immediately.