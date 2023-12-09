CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local foundation raising money and helping grant kid’s wishes.

The second annual “Bogeys for Burkey” tournament took place in September in honor of a beloved Scranton native, Frank Burke, who died unexpectedly two years ago the event raised more than $40,000.

Friday night, at Lahey Family Fun Park, the foundation donated that money to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

The second annual tournament was able to grant eight local kids their wishes.

“Through their gift they will fully fund eight magical wishes for kids right here in our own backyard who are diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions and in need of some hope and joy,” explained Maggie O’Brien the Regional Manager of Make a Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“When you see that exact number come right back up, it honestly just brings you to tears, but it’s all tears of joy. especially this time of the year, it’s a very good feeling to be able to help,” added Liam Boylan committee organizer for Bogeys for Burkey.