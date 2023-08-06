DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Call it a colorful way to honor a Lackawanna County Girls High School Basketball Team.

The Mosaic Project by artist Eric Bussart unveiled a mural Sunday of the Dunmore Lady Bucks Class of 2022 and 2023 located outside DePietro’s Pharmacy on Wheeler Avenue.

The Lady Bucks also received their championship rings for beating River Valley in March in the state 3-A title game.

The team’s head coach says she could not be prouder of these young ladies.

“It’s been a long time coming for the program, and I just think it means the world to our program to this to this town and to me especially since I was a lady buck too when I was in high school,” said Dunmore Lady Bucks Head Coach Carrie Toomey.

Toomey says she hopes this mural will serve as a reminder to young girls in the community of what’s possible.