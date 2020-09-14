Students in Lackawanna Trail School District quarantine after positive COVID-19 case

FACTORYVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A teacher in the Lackawanna Trail School District has tested positive for COVID-19. Her students are now in quarantine for 14 days.

The teacher who tested positive was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, which led her to take a test. The first grade classroom has undergone extensive cleaning inside Lackawanna Trail Elementary School.

“We immediately contacted all of the parents in that class to let them know their teacher had tested positive and the protocol they have to follow,” Matthew Rakauskas, Lackawanna Trail Superintendent said.

Rakauskas says all 14 students will be in quarantine for 14 days before being able to return back to the classroom. An additional 14 students in the district Monday have chosen to switch to online learning for the time being, live streaming each class.

“You know they may be back in a week. We plan to be open and stay open. We’ve planned if something like this happened you know students might segue in and out of the virtual,” Rakauskas told Eyewitness News.

Lackawanna Trail was one of the only districts to have fully in-person learning as the main option to back to school. The superintendent says they will continue to deep clean district buildings to make sure students are provided with the best education.

“On Friday they actually, at the end of the day, cleaned all of the bathrooms and classrooms and sanitized them and to use the fogger and so forth and they did it a second time on Sunday,” Rakauskas said.

At the beginning of the school year, of the 1,000 students, 200 chose to school online, which helped the district socially distance students better. For the students in quarantine, they are expected to return to the classroom on September 28th.