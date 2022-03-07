Lackawanna Tintype Project unveiled showing life during a truly unique time

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A nearly 200-year-old art form has found its way to Lackawanna County.

From the unofficial ‘Mayor of Mount Cobb’ to Megan, Dave, and Luna in Old Forge, the Kresge Gallery on the campus of Marywood University has a new exhibit, the Lackawanna County Tintype Project, that is more than a year in the making.

“A photographic process that they used in sort of the 1800s. You make a direct image onto a piece of metal,” said Rebecca Daniels, Lackawanna Tintype Project.

Daniels says most of the pieces are ‘wide shots.’

“It’s not just their image but the environment in which they live in or identify themselves with,” Daniels said.

Eyewitness News was at Covington Park in August 2021, when Rebecca demonstrated the process.



“The Lackawanna County Tintype Project interviewed about 60 people over the course of the last year. It shows a little bit of the interviews and also some commentary from the participants,” said Daniels.

Among the tintypes are these that were taken at Covington Park last August.

Nicole, who was photographed said, “she would like people to remember thet even difficult times, there is hope in life. There is always hope.”

“There is something about the tintype process that feels a little bit more permanent to me. It is more of an object to me than an image,” Daniels explained.



A companion book about the entire project, titled ‘The Lackawanna Tintype Project’ is available and offers an unusual historical look at the pandemic.



“So that hopefully, 50 years from now, people can look back on these, you know, seemingly primary sources of peoples’ experiences during a truly unique time,” Daniels said.

That display can be seen from 10:00a-m to 4:00 p-m through March 18th.

The book is available through the Lackawanna County Tintype Project on Instagram.





