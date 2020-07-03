Breaking News
3 alarm house fire in Shamokin

Lackawanna State Park sees fully booked campsites for holiday weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Lackawanna State Park’s campsites are fully booked for this weekend. Many people from far and near are camping in one of the park’s RV sites or cabins.

Many campers will spend the whole Fourth of July weekend, going fishing, kayaking and more.

“It’s fun! We were just thinking about going to the pool,” said Mason Evans from Jessup.
Cody: “What’s your favorite part about camping?”
Mason: “Smores.”

“We camp every so often it just depends when we plan stuff. But it’s nice. It’s nice to come out here it’s nice and quiet,” said Adrianna Clemens of Williamsport.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos