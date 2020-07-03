Lackawanna State Park sees fully booked campsites for holiday weekend

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Lackawanna State Park’s campsites are fully booked for this weekend. Many people from far and near are camping in one of the park’s RV sites or cabins.

Many campers will spend the whole Fourth of July weekend, going fishing, kayaking and more.

“It’s fun! We were just thinking about going to the pool,” said Mason Evans from Jessup.

Cody: “What’s your favorite part about camping?”

Mason: “Smores.”

“We camp every so often it just depends when we plan stuff. But it’s nice. It’s nice to come out here it’s nice and quiet,” said Adrianna Clemens of Williamsport.