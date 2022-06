NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Lackawanna State Park officially announce, after weeks of delay, that they will not open the pool for the summer season this year.





According to the park’s Facebook, the reason for not being able to operate this summer is due to the lack of lifeguard availability.

Officials state the swimming pool will remain closed for the 2022 season and continue to aim to hire more lifeguards for the next season.