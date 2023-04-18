SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials have announced a Fishing Gear Loaner Program for those who fish while visiting Lackawanna State Park.

Lackawanna State Park says their Fishing Gear Loaner Program is for those who may have forgotten their gear or would like to try out fishing before purchasing gear and it’s all free.

Park officials along with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission have partnered up to help with rods and basic tackle.

In order to use the gear you must have:

A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group

Equipment is loaned on a first-come-first-served basis and can only be used within the park.

Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.

All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.

How else can you be prepared?:

Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.

16 years or older, be sure you have a valid PA Fishing License.

Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.

For more information on how to get your rods and basic tackle contact the park office and the Campground Contact Station during normal operating hours, if not being used for a park educational program.

To learn more about this state-wide program check out Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website.