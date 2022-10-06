TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Riverside School District, home to more than 1,500 students, just achieved something no other school district did in Pennsylvania.

It just hit a grant for $750,000 to address student mental health needs.

The funding will put a Licensed Professional Counselor in each of the district’s three school buildings for three years.

Based on the district’s 2021 data, more than 1/3 of the student population exhibited mental health problems to the extent of receiving a referral for additional help.

The counselors will be entrusted to apply trauma-informed measures to reduce referrals and help students at school.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hiller will have more on this story later.