SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a spooky afternoon in Scranton for NEPA Horror Fest.

It’s a unique festival celebrating horror films, alternative visual art, local music, and more.

Hundreds of people gathered this afternoon for the unique celebration it was a time full of frights and fun in Lackawanna County.

“Spooky, adventures, and a little crazy,” said Alexander Zeller from Kingston.

That’s what one attendee thought about the horror fest. This festival takes place twice a year and brings horror lovers from all over northeast Pennsylvania out to Scranton for a spooky time.

If you’re not really into horror films, no worries this festival has something for everyone with a variety of goods.

“Having the punk rock fleet market introduces a new crowd since we’ve combined the events it’s a wide variety of vendors and it’s not all horror-themed,” added Bobby Keller the founder and co-organizer.

One apparel vendor has been coming to horror fest for the past eight years.

“Meeting new people that’s always a big thing about doing live events with your own business is meeting new people and experiencing new things and new areas,” explained Ken Lucas the owner of Zombie Gentleman.

One attendee says it was their first time there and that the vibe is what will bring them back.

“I love everything to do with the auditees it’s really a good vibe horror I love it. I love the fact that some people are dressed up here as well um just the overall vibe that everybody has with their vending,” continued Zeller.

Mark your calendars!

The next horror fest is scheduled to take place in October, just in time for spooky season and Halloween.