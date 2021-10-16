Lackawanna County woman overcomes obstacles to run in Scranton Marathon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic has posed challenges to all of us. But a Lackawanna County woman didn’t let those challenges stop her from crossing the finish line of her lifelong goal.

Lisa Conway’s dream of running a marathon became a reality today in Scranton. Conway struggles with her mental health, which prevented her from managing rigorous training.

But with the help of her service dog teddy and local running groups, she found the support and motivation needed to train.

After the Steamtown Marathon was canceled due to the pandemic, Conway decided to run her very own marathon with teddy. A dream that’s been a long time coming.

“The running really is, physically with the body, it just works. It makes you feel better. It’s like an antidepressant but you don’t have to take a pill,” explained Lisa Conway.

