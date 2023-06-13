EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police stated a woman from Lackawanna County was struck and killed by a car in New Jersey.

According to Beach Haven Police Department, on June 12 around 5:00 p.m., a crash occurred where a 78-year-old woman from Springbrook Township was struck by a car in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

The driver of the car, an 82-year-old man from Venice, Florida, was traveling on Bay Avenue when the victim began to cross the intersection, police stated.

The 78-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time police state there are no charges being filed.