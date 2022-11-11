WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Veteran is finally getting some much-needed dental work this Veterans Day, thanks to a local business.

U.S. Army and National Guard Staff Sergeant Veteran, Theodore Habeeb of Clarks Summit, lost 19 teeth in an accident that happened nearly two decades ago while serving in Iraq.

Habeeb says the V.A. took care of his facial deformity, but dental care is not included in military benefits.

Affordable Dentures and Implants in Wilkes-Barre Township picked Habeeb for free dental care, estimated at $10,000. On Friday the business began the process of putting in dental implants.

“Once they come in, the actual permanent ones, watch out corn on the cob, watch out candy apples, I’m coming. I haven’t had anything like that in almost two decades,” Habeeb added.

Habeeb’s implant surgery in which he will get his permanent ‘snap-on’ dentures happens next Friday, November 18.