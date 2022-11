SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Trolley Museum has announced that it will be reopening its doors to the public on Friday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The museum temporarily closed last week due to a lack of heat in the building.

Museum officials say that the building has installed a new heating system just in time for the holiday weekend.

For more information on excursion times, costs, and reservations, call the Trolley Museum at 570-963-6590.