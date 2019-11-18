Lackawanna County to host conference on poverty





SCRANTON, Pa. (WBRE / WYOU) – Lackawanna County’s Human Services network and the Pennsylvania Courts are set to conduct a two-day workshop to educate schools, judges, attorneys, and service providers on poverty.



The Bridges Out of Poverty Conference hopes to offer a closer understanding of poverty and its economic, developmental, and nutritional effects on individuals and families. Criminal justice and social service authority, Jodi Pfarr, will facilitate the conference, offering insight into the causes of poverty and ways to facilitate change.



It runs November 18th and 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel and Conference Center in downtown Scranton. Free Continuing Legal Education, Continuing Judicial Education, and Continuing Education Unit credits will be offered. To register, please contact Joanna DeMarco at demarco@lackawannacounty.org, or contact the Human Services office at 570-963-6790.