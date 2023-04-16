JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Fire crews are still on the scene of a fire that burned for over five hours and damaged three houses Saturday night.

Officials say fire crews were called to the 600 block of Fourth Avenue for a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Sunday morning, officials told Eyewitness News firefighters battled the blaze for over five hours and spent the next 8 hours cleaning up the scene of the three-home fire.

According to fire crews on the scene, seven people have been displaced.

The fire chief says the middle house, which was vacant, is a total loss and is where the fire began.

Investigators said the fire has been deemed suspicious at this time.

There were no injuries reported on the scene, one cat is missing at this time.

