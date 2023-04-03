SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Homeownership is the cornerstone of the American dream, but due to scams, that dream could become a nightmare.

It’s rare, but homeowners can have their homes stolen from them. There’s a new program to help protect you and your property. Once you sign up, you’ll be notified about any future deeds in your name.

“Deed fraud is occurring, mortgage fraud it’s occurring,” stated Recorder of Deeds Evie Rafalko Mcnulty.

A home is the largest single investment of most people’s lives, but thieves have found ways to steal houses without homeowners knowing about it.

That’s why the Lackawanna County Recorder of Deeds office is tackling property fraud head-on. Mcnulty says it’s never been easier to track future properties in your name.

The new online tool is free and is especially useful for the county’s growing population of senior citizens.

“You don’t need someone to record a mortgage in your name, and they won’t know. How would they know until they look to sell the property or get a mortgage,” Mcnulty explained.

The new fraud protection, Fraud guard, is a simple way to help prevent you from being the victim of property fraud.

How does it work? Head to the Lackawanna Recorder of Deeds website, and create an account. That’s where you’ll register your name or a business and when a document is recorded with your name on it, you will be notified through email.

Mcnulty says deed theft is an increasingly pervasive and growing challenge across the country.

“It’s occurring and it’s occurring all across the state. Fortunately, we have only run across one, one time I ran across it here and it was stopped by the District Attorney’s Office,” expressed Mcnulty.

While rare, property fraud is real. Focus on protecting yourself, and be on the lookout for any suspicious documents.

This program will be monitored. Anyone taking advantage of the service, tracking multiple names will be removed.