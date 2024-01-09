LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With more inclement weather, officials, and crews from PennDOT are keeping a close eye on the roads.

They’re coming off a busy-weather-filled weekend and on Tuesday, officials are working to monitor calls, cameras, and conditions, to keep crews and drivers safe.

“Crews have been tested over the last several days, they’ve been working basically straight through the weekend since Friday, and now another event on Tuesday,” said Jonathan Eboli the assistant district executive for maintenance Engineering District 4.

PennDOT’s incident command center has been activated all day. It helps them to keep a close eye on the roads during inclement weather.

“We have 50 message boards that we operate from the incident command center, and over 33 cameras,” says Eboli.

From the incident command center, they’re also able to see the more than one thousand cameras across the commonwealth.

After Tuesday’s weather event, the incident command center will remain activated into Wednesday afternoon, keeping an eye out for potential flooding.

“We do expect some localized flooding and potentially some roadways to be flooded this evening into tomorrow,” added Eboli.

In addition to the incident command center remaining activated, there are also bridge inspection teams assembled in case of any flooding.

Officials at PennDOT say if you need to drive on Tuesday night or on Wednesday, it’s important to be prepared.

“You wanna have your essential items with you, warm clothing it’s still cold out even though temperatures are rising. any medications that you might need for extended periods of time, flashlight, your cellphone, you just wanna be prepared as much as possible,” explained Loni Shalkowski the maintenance services engineer at PennDOT District 4.

They also say it’s crucial to keep an eye out for any changes on the road.

“We ask everyone to obey our detours. If a road is closed, it’s closed for a reason, which means there’s a hazard ahead. So we ask everyone not to go around any road closed signs. Always obey the traffic patterns that are in place, and turn around and don’t drown,” continued Eboli,

You can see any delays, closures, or changing conditions on 511PA.