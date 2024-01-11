SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the area’s historic railroad attractions is seeking a new manager.

The Lackawanna County Commissioners are accepting applicants for the Trolley Museum Manager position.

Formerly the position was held by the late Wayne Hiller, who passed away in mid-September 2023, who ran the operation for 15 years.

The museum gives locals and tourists an idea of Lackawanna County’s railroad heritage as it features several artifacts, a children’s play/learning area, a car repair bay, a gift shop, special events for children with trolley runs, baseball excursions, Santa holiday rides, and more.

“The Trolley Museum is one of our crown jewels and a top tourist attraction. Visitors from many states have stopped by to learn about our railroad history and take a piece of it with them from the gift shop. It will be even more of an asset once passenger rail service to and from New York begins operation. So, it is vital to have the right person on board to capitalize on this,” said Commissioner Bill Gaughan.

The new manager hired would be responsible for training and safety compliance, overseeing all facets of the facility’s operation, staff management, maintaining and upgrading the collections and exhibits, building community partnerships, marketing, and complying with the rules and regulations of the County and National Park Service.

To apply for the Trolley Manager’s position those interested should visit the Lackawanna County website and click “Job Postings” to view the job description/requirements and to complete the Lackawanna County employment application.

The application and supporting documentation can be emailed to humanresources@lackawannacounty.org or mailed to the Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton, PA, 18503.

All interested applicants must submit their resume, letter of interest, and any documentation by Friday, January 26.