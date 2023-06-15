SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Word of the arrests in an alleged nationwide burglary ring spread quickly and it has people talking about the case.

When Lackawanna County residents learned the group behind multiple art thefts throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey over the past 20 years were from their county, they were shocked.

“They don’t care, they melt it down for $10, $100, $1000, and that’s all they care about is money involved with this type of scandal,” said Lackawanna County resident Thomas Gallagher.

“It’s disgraceful. You know — and I’m glad that they’re still looking into the case, you know, to this day,” said Susan Hart of Lackawanna County.