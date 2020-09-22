Lackawanna County residents embrace the first day of Fall

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Autumn arrived at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday. Eyewitness News photojournalist Joseph Butash stopped by Nay Aug Park in Scranton.

“It’s fantastic! The smell of the fall in the air, it’s beautiful. The leaves changing, the crunchy on the ground. It’s great, I love it!” Melinda Banick of Dunmore described.

Some park-goers ventured out, with the intent of doing what they love, while embracing the change in season.

“It started off a little bit cold, but in the sunlight it is great. And it is a good day to come to the park and do what I do (photography). With the change of seasons you have a change of bugs, and all that stuff, and that’s why I’m out here, taking pictures of those things. So yeah, I guess that’s exciting. I’ve taken to doing macro photography, which is close-up photography, small things and you can enlarge the details,” explained Alex Zadoroznjy, also of Dunmore.

Others shared that they aren’t so pleased with the change of temperature, but look forward to the upcoming holidays.

“I don’t like the cold, but I like, I like the crispness in the air of fall, but I do not like the winter. But I like the holiday seasons, and I like that Thanksgiving is coming around,” Sheri Sakosky of Scranton shared with Eyewitness News.

But some were awaiting the change in weather, to get a break from the summer heat.

“The great thing is you always have something different to look forward to weather-wise. Once your tired of all the hot weather from the summer, fall is right around the corner!” Banick said.

Mark your calendars! Halloween is only 39 days away and Thanksgiving is 65 days away.