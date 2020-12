SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Hundreds of children will have a happy holiday thanks to the generosity of strangers.

The County of Lackawanna Transit System held their annual “Stuff the Bus” toy drive for “Toys for Tots” on Thursday.

People could drop off their new, unwrapped toys games and books at the Colts Trolley located at the Lackawanna Transit Center.

The event goes on until 6 pm Thursday.