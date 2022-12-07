SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 81 years ago, Pearl Harbor was attacked, plunging the United States into World War II.

A ceremony was held Wednesday at the Pearl Harbor Memorial on Courthouse Square in Scranton.

Dozens of veterans and others turned out to pay their respects to the 2.403 who lost their lives in the attack.

158 Lackawanna County residents were in the military, and civilians were working on the base when the Japanese attacked.

“They sacrificed their time, some of them their lives, to defend America, to defend the values of America, of a representative Democracy,” said Charlie Spano, Chairman of the Lackawanna County 9/11 Memorial Committee.

Walter Paciga was the only Lackawanna County resident who lost his life at Pearl Harbor. He was just 19 years old.

The event was held by the Lackawanna County 9/11 Committee.