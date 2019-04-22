Lackawanna County recycling assortment acceptance

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) On this Earth Day Lackawanna County is continuing to crack down on what can and cannot be recycled.

Municipalities are now choosing to not collect residents’ recyclable at curbside if workers find non-recyclable items in the bins. Instead, residents are taking it to the county’s recycling center.

The center’s supervisor says on average this time of year they see anywhere from 70-80 tons of recyclable material come in each day.

Two weeks ago before they put crack-down on what is coming into the center they were see majority of the items coming in that could not be recycled.

“It was getting out of hand,” said Stephen Chorba, Supervisor at the center.

Below you will find a list of acceptable and non-acceptable items that is accepted in Lackawanna County. Click here to find a brochure through the county.



