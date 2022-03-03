Lackawanna County proceeds with property reassessment

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After years of debate, Lackawanna County is going ahead with property reassessment and it’s been decades since it was last done.

The last time Lackawanna County reassessed properties was in 1968. Since then, assessments of new homes or buildings have been eyeballed and have become unfair.

Moving toward a fair property taxation, the majority of Lackawanna County Commissioners voted to reassess more than 100,000 properties, after 54 years.

“The community has changed so much since then. Areas have grown up that were’nt there before and I think its time to look at things,” said Nada Gilmartin, North Abington Township.

In three years when the reassesment is complete, the county’s tax office will have to collect revenue, but no more than they’re receiving now. Property owners will be paying more, less or the same.

“Every single person that has a property in Lackawanna County at the end of the day has been taxed fairly and evenly,” said Brian Jeffers, Chief of Staff, Lackawanna County.

The average assessed home in Lackawanna County, as of now, is $12,000

“If you’re living in a house that you paid $250,000 for and you’re being assesed at $12,000 a year and the guy down the street is living in a house and its worth $650,000 and he is also being assesed at $12,000 a year, that needs to come even,” explained Brian Jeffers, Chief of Staff, Lackawanna County.

The reassessment is estimated to cost $4.9M, which includes 90 property owner appeals. The price is expected to increase as county officals want more appeals included.

“There is a lot of elderly and older homes that have been there. My opinion there is a lot that will go up,” said Chris Chermak, Lackawanna County Commissioner.

Commissioner Chris Chermak voted against the decades old need for reassesment.

“Whats another couple months, whats another year. I need a plan. I need a plan on how we are going to protect our elderly that are living on fix incomes,” said Commissioner Chermak.

“Do we maybe have to give some relief, you know to some to those who need it. I think people get very alarmed about taxes and honestly they never seem to go up more than my cable bill,” said Nada Gilmartin, North Abington Township.

Now, county officals have to work out the final paperwork for the reassesment which includes negotiating about 2,000 appeals, instead of 90.